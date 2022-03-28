Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.30

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 23025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company has a market cap of C$132.41 million and a PE ratio of -30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

