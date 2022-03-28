Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

