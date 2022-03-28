Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.