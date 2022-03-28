Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

Shares of RNO traded up €0.13 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €23.00 ($25.27). 1,944,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

