Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

Shares of EPA:RNO traded up €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.00 ($25.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.80. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

