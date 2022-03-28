Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €24.00

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($49.45) to €38.00 ($41.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.05. 170,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

