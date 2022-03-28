ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.96. 16,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,134,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.