Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Short Interest Update

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Renovare Environmental has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

