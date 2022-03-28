Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $515.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.