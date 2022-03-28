Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Entergy Corporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

ETR opened at $114.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

