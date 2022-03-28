Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mogo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mogo in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Mogo had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Mogo stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. Mogo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

