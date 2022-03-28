Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

OSH stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,271 shares of company stock worth $4,687,995. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 179,507 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

