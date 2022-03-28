Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (ALBO, BCS, DRCT, ESVIF, FA, FRRDF, KDDIY, MCFT, NCC, OBSV)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 28th:

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of. Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

