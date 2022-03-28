Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (ALBO, BCS, DRCT, ESVIF, FA, FRRDF, KDDIY, MCFT, NCC, OBSV)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 28th:

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.