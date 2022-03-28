Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altius Minerals (ATUSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS: ATUSF):

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

3/11/2022 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $19.21 on Monday. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

