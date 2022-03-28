Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,296 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $153.26. 48,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

