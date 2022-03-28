Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,062 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 161,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,755,184. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

