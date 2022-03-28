Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.33

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 675955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$255.94 million and a PE ratio of -21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In related news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

