Reviewing WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) & Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WVS Financial and Bogota Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bogota Financial has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.24% 2.92% 0.33% Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.14% 0.72%

Risk and Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WVS Financial and Bogota Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.62 $1.30 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.31 $7.52 million $0.54 19.85

Bogota Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WVS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

