Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of REXR opened at $72.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

