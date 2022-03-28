RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,680 ($61.61) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,306.67 ($56.70).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 2,522 ($33.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,048.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,232.03. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69).

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

