Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,600 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,911. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $95,570,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

