Richard W. Rodier Sells 3,600 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,911. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $95,570,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Toro by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.
Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
