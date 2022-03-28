Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

RTNTF remained flat at $$85.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $106.55.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

