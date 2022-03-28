Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.
RTNTF remained flat at $$85.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $106.55.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
