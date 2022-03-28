RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $228.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

