RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.