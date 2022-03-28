RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 8,322 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 677.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.