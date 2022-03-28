RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.03 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

