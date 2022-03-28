RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.