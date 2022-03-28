RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $150.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

