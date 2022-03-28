RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $436.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.