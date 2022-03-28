RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.