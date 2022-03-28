RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,525,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

