RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

