RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Editas Medicine worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

