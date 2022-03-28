RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $435.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.23.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

