RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $628.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.75.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

