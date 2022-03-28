RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.72 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

