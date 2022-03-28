RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $341.72 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.02.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

