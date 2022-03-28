RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 20,811 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.