RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 36,644 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $82.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

