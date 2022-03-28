RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 8,583 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.