RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

