RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

