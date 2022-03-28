RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

