RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.