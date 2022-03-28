Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.52

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 7.52 and last traded at 7.70, with a volume of 164359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $87,828,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.