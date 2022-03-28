Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.