Router Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $25.04 million and $2.38 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00007747 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.47 or 0.07066641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.47 or 1.00037264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046660 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,838,270 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

