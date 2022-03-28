Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Sector Perform

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MO stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

