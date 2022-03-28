Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€174.00” Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) received a €174.00 ($191.21) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €119.65 ($131.48). The company had a trading volume of 412,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is €133.48 and its 200-day moving average is €136.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

