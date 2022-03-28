Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Michael W. Bayley Sells 3,859 Shares

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,579. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

