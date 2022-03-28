Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

RMG opened at GBX 357.48 ($4.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

